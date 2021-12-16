Its Primal Truths Are What Make ‘Succession’ the Best Show on TV

As always, this disclaimer: I have not seen most of the television that aired this year. No one has. Hundreds of new scripted shows débuted in 2021, to say nothing of returning series or of unscripted programs: documentary series, reality TV, daytime talk shows, etc. So what was my methodology? I tended to focus on première seasons. (I made a special category for returning series that I love.) I tried to check my bias in favor of scripted television. I hoped to have a higher diversity of network representation, but HBO’s revived excellence wouldn’t let me. I did keep an eye toward shows that did not receive either the critical attention or viewership that they deserved. Had I more time to get through screeners, I can think of three shows I’d probably add (“Yellowjackets,” on Showtime; “Station Eleven,” on HBO; and “Landscapers,” on . . . HBO). But then which ones would I have had to cut?

