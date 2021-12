Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Edwina Kulego is rejoining Informa Markets Fashion, which owns MAGIC, Project, and Coterie trade shows, as VP of international and business development on Dec. 23. With over a decade of leadership experience in the fashion industry, Kulego will oversee all sponsorships and new business opportunities, in addition to international business development. Her teams will focus on generating new market opportunities, strategic projects, and new avenues for commercial expansion...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO