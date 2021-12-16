‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan in a Baffling, Fact-Based Melodrama

Denzel Washington Jr. was born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York, to Lynne Washington and Denzel Washington Sr. With several Academy Award nominations and two wins, moviegoers consider him as one of the best actors of the 21st century. Denzel got his big break on the television series “St. Elsewhere,” playing Dr. Chandler in 1982. So far in his career, he’s appeared in more than 50 films. He’s not only an actor, but he’s a producer and a director. Outside of his talents in the film industry, he’s also a philanthropist. Still, there’s so much more to Denzel Washington that people don’t know. Here are some interesting facts that you may not have known.
