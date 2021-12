In a few days, the calendar will flip over to both a new month and a new year. Actually, I guess the calendar won't flip over at all, you'll have to throw the calendar out and get a new one. But you get the idea: December, and 2021, will come to an end. But all endings lead to new beginnings, and when January rolls around, Amazon Prime will be dropping a whole slew of new movies and TV shows for you to stream as the cold winter days set in. So let's take a look at what's on the way, shall we?

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO