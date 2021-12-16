ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The complete Matrix soundtrack to get deluxe vinyl reissue

Kerrang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVarèse Sarabande Records have announced a huge new Matrix reissue consisting of the entire, unforgettable original score on vinyl. Composed by Don Davis, this new three-LP release – which will ship on June 3, 2022, no doubt also affected by the current vinyl shortage – will feature the entire soundtrack of...

www.kerrang.com

metalinjection

GUNS N' ROSES Plotting A Use Your Illusion Deluxe Reissue For Next Summer

Guns N' Roses is planning a deluxe reissue of their 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I & II for next summer. In an interview with Biff Bam Pop!, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash revealed the reissue got delayed by the pandemic but is still in the works. Plus, who knows? Maybe we'll get some rare material on the reissue like we did on Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded in 2018.
themusicuniverse.com

The Pretty Reckless announces ‘Going to Hell’ vinyl reissue

The Pretty Reckless has announced that Going To Hell, one of its most popular titles, will return to vinyl on February 11, 2022. The album includes three No. 1 singles, including the platinum-selling “Heaven Knows,” “Messed Up World,” and “Follow Me Down.”. Fans can also...
Rolling Stone

Premiere: Hear ‘Neo and Trinity Theme’ From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Soundtrack

Ahead of the much-anticipated Dec. 22 arrival of The Matrix Resurrections, as well as the release of the sequel’s soundtrack next week, Rolling Stone is premiering “Neo and Trinity Theme” from the film’s score. The “Exomorph Remix” of the theme was made by Johnny Kilmek and Tom Tykwer, the co-composers of The Matrix Resurrections score; the Oscar-nominated duo of electronica musician Klimek and Run Lola Run director/composer Tykwer have worked together for over 20 years, dating back to the latter’s 1997 film Winter Sleepers. The multi-suite “Neo and Trinity Theme” opens with an ascending ambient piece before breaking into a full-on rave...
106.3 The Buzz

Pink Floyd Announce ‘Pulse Restored & Re-Edited’ Deluxe Box Set

Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set. The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.
101.5 WPDH

Slash Reveals Album That Made Him Want to Learn Guitar

Guitar greats don't just pick up the instrument the day they were born. There's usually an inspiration that inspires a desire to pick up the guitar, and during a chat with producer Dave Cobb on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio, Slash revealed that the album that got him first playing guitar was Cream's Disraeli Gears.
Destructoid

iam8bit unveils slick $400 Persona vinyl soundtrack collection

As any Persona fan knows, the franchise’s electrifying soundtrack is a key component of what makes each of the five mainline entries so completely memorable and iconic. As much a “character” as the many protagonists, villains, and love interests that the series has blessed us with. In...
treblezine.com

The Year in Reissues: 2021

Year-end season is the time of year when we all take stock of the great new music we’ve heard, but we’d be remiss not to mention the classics or cult favorites or lost underground discoveries that were also unearthed throughout the year. We’ve been living through a great period of reissues for well over a decade, in large part due to an increased effort to not just continue recycling the same material over and over again (there are basements full of copies of Rumours; we don’t need more!) but to give listeners a chance to be introduced to music they might have missed the first time, or to tell a story that hasn’t yet been told (or not in a satisfying manner, anyway). Of course, this is all happening in a time when vinyl delays are longer than they’ve ever been, so it’s unclear how much this will all be complicated in the next year. But as long as there’s great archival music to discover, we’ll keep listening. Here are 10 of the best reissues of 2021.
antiMUSIC

Metallica Made Chart History With Vinyl Reissues 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica had a top 21 story from February 2021 after a series of vinyl reissues helped the band make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart. The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently...
loudersound.com

Celebrate The Beatles’ Let It Be with 17% off the deluxe box set on CD and vinyl

Released to coincide with Peter Jackson’s three-part Get Back documentary, this deluxe box set features a new stereo mix, 27 previously unreleased studio recordings, a 100-page hardback book and more. Back in October, The Beatles’ final album Let It Be was released through Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe as a deluxe...
edm.com

A Vinyl Reissue of SOPHIE's Debut EP, "Nothing More To Say" Is Due In 2022

There is perhaps no music producer who was more influential to the experimental electronica movement of the mid-2010s than SOPHIE. The late trans icon has been sorely missed since her tragic death in January, and now, a vinyl repress of her debut EP will help keep her memory alive. Due...
mixmag.net

The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack features Marcel Dettmann and Gudrun Gut

Ahead of The Matrix Resurrections hitting cinemas on December 22, the film’s soundtrack is coming out on December 17. The film’s original score has been created by electronic musician Johnny Kilmek and Run Lola Run director and composer Tom Tykwer. The duo have been working as a partnership for nearly 25 years, and have been Oscar nominated for their work.
Collider

‘The Matrix: The Complete Edition’ Brings Don Davis’ Score to Vinyl

Varèse Sarabande is releasing The Matrix: The Complete Edition on vinyl in 2022. The vinyl will contain 3 LPs which include the entire score from the original 1999 film, The Matrix. There are 44 total tracks that have been remastered, as well as an exclusive interview with composer Don Davis.
mxdwn.com

Album Review: She & Him – A Very She & Him Christmas (Deluxe Reissue)

Now that the holiday season is officially underway, it is the perfect opportunity to bake pumpkin pie, spend quality time with your family and loved ones and—of course—put on some holiday music to get into the Christmas spirit. Indie-pop duo She & Him, fronted by Matthew Ward (also known as M. Ward) and award-warning actress Zooey Deschanel, know all too well about providing the world with Christmas tunes; since the duo’s formation in 2006, they have released two holiday albums as part of their discography—A Very She & Him Christmas in 2011 and Christmas Party in 2016, respectively. This season, Ward and Deschanel have continued with the holiday tradition by releasing a deluxe reissue of their first holiday album to honor 10 years of its release. This version, which features classics like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” contains three new songs, giving more for everyone to enjoy.
Pitchfork

M83 Announce Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming 10th Anniversary Reissue

M83 have announced a limited-edition reissue of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary. The record, which will be pressed on transparent orange vinyl and comes with an alternate album cover, is due out April 15 via Mute. M83 are celebrating the news by sharing a new video for the song “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea.” Check that out below.
shorefire.com

Out Now: Travis Release 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of Worldwide Best-Seller ‘The Invisible Band’ On Craft Recordings

Watch The Band Perform ‘Side’ On The Late Late Show With James Corden. Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis have released the special deluxe 20th anniversary box set reissue of their worldwide chart-topping album ‘The Invisible Band’ today on Craft Recordings. Earlier this week, frontman Fran Healy caught up with James Corden for an interview on The Late Late Show before airing the band’s performance of their hit single “Side” from the historic Saint Luke’s Church in Glasgow. Tastemaker outlet Stereogum praised the band’s late night performance, citing Travis as “softly pretty Scottish post-Britpop greats.”
Michigan Daily

In defense of vinyl

Vinyl has become as much a part of the hipster cliché canon as IPA’s and gentrified coffee shops. In an age defined by limitless access to the world’s resources, you scoff at a devoted minority clinging to a dying art form. On first stab, it’s hard to blame you. Vinyl is expensive, demands a ton of space and (despite what the snobs will say) sounds basically the same as a digital recording. It seems the medium is only reserved for the gatekeeping elites who will never fail to remind you how much better their music taste is compared to yours.
