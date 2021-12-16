ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Levelling’ Director Hope Dickson Leach Sets Hybrid Version of ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Dickson Leach, BAFTA-winning director of acclaimed Toronto, Rotterdam and London festival selection “The Levelling,” has embarked upon a hybrid adaptation of...

www.imdb.com

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit

There’s still time to catch Theatrical Outfit’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” directed by Shannon Eubanks, which runs through Dec. 19. Ludwig is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, with several hits on Broadway (and Tony Awards) and London’s West End (several Olivier Awards). Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of […] The post Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
THEATER & DANCE
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ to Be Performed “Live” and Then Edited Into a Feature Film

Here’s a truly unique experiment in filmmaking that is changing the entire experience. Hope Dickson Leach (The Levelling) is directing a hybrid adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which will be performed live and then streamed to selected Scottish cinemas before being edited together into a feature film.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The First Wave’ Director Hopes His COVID Doc Inspires Compassion and Catharsis

A version of this story about “The First Wave” first appeared in the special Documentary Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Conflict zones are familiar territory to Matthew Heineman, the Oscar-nominated director of films about the Mexican drug war (“Cartel Land”), Syria (“City of Ghosts”), and combat journalist Marie Colvin (“A Private War,” starring Rosamund Pike).
MOVIES
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment And Roadside Attractions Land Domestic Rights To Keke Palmer-Common Pic ‘Alice’ Prior To Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have snapped up U.S. rights to the dramatic thriller Alice, which will make its world premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, follwoing its world premiere at the festival, the film will released theatrically on Mar. 18, 2022.   The film stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller). After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Martha De Laurentiis, Producer on ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon,’ Dies at 67

Martha De Laurentiis, a producer whose credits include the film adaptations of Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon and Hannibal as well as NBC’s adaptation of the latter, died Sunday at her home after a battle with brain cancer. She was 67. De Laurentiis was the wife of late producer Dino De Laurentiis, with whom she had two daughters, Carolyna De Laurentiis and Dina De Laurentiis. Dina released a statement Sunday after her mother’s death. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul — my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ — and a fierce protector,” she said. “A treasured wife,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Original Train to Busan Director Hopes American Remake Will be "Completely New Creation"

With the 2016 feature film Train to Busan, filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho revitalized the zombie subgenre in horror after it had become somewhat stale following years of The Walking Dead and the imitators that it spawned. The South Korean movie instantly became a hit around the globe and when that happens the next thing that usually occurs is an American remake, which is already in the works. Though fans have already raised their eyebrows at the prospect, and the filmmaker attached to the movie is eager to prove the haters wrong, Yeon Sang-ho has his own perspective on the new film and what he hopes it does with the material.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The (WW)World Viewed: Reflections on the Films of Michael M. Bilandic

Michael M. Bilandic's Project Space 13 is exclusively showing on Mubi in many countries starting December 10, 2021 in the series The New Auteurs, as well as in the series Anarchy in NYC: Michael M. Bilandic's Streetwise Cinema.Project Space 13When it comes to contemporary cinema, there arises the question of how to depict the breakneck present—in particular, a volatile and fast-paced internet culture indebted to the techno-apocalyptic strides of the 21st century. Some films confront it obliquely with the occasional meme reference or on-screen text, while others avoid it entirely by setting themselves in a world free of automated contrivance. A third increasingly prevalent tactic is to augur the dangers of “the online.” Films concerned with social media, in particular, almost uniformly denounce such platforms as soulless and exploitative. The films of Michael M. Bilandic offer a worthwhile alternative to this nihilism by embracing the Internet—and even the Post-Pandemic—Age with open arms.
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Almost Starred in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for Director Stanley Kubrick

On Aug. 31, 1998, Variety reported that New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh would transform J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of books into three films. Reporter Benedict Carver added that the books are “a highly prized literary property that has eluded filmmakers for years.” It was the culmination more than three decades of trying to adapt Tolkien’s work for the screen, after the world of visual effects had finally caught up to the British author’s fantastical storylines. But three decades before, the Beatles had tried to get a “Lord of the Rings” film off the ground. After playing...
MOVIES
Collider

If You Love Tim Burton, You Have to Watch 'The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari'

Tim Burton has always been open about the influences on his career. Most well-known is probably his love for horror films starring Vincent Price, but there’s also clear inspiration from Ray Harryhausen in Burton’s stop motion films, and even in his live-action work. He’s mentioned Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, Universal and Hammer horror cycles, Mario Bava, and made a movie about his passion for Margaret Keane. Many critics and academics who have examined Burton’s work also see another strong influence: 1920’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.
MOVIES
Collider

Guillermo del Toro Is Releasing a Black-And-White Version of 'Nightmare Alley'

Director Guillermo del Toro is bringing audiences back to the age of classic films with a special re-release of his newest film, Nightmare Alley. Announced by Searchlight Pictures, the alternate version of the film will be presented in black-and-white, mimicking the tone of horror and film noir classics, and will be released under the title Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, with a limited theatrical run beginning in January 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Postpones U.K. Release of Colin Firth’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’ as Omicron Soars

Warner Bros. has postponed the scheduled 2022 U.K. and Ireland theatrical release of “Operation Mincemeat,” starring Colin Firth, from Jan. 7 to April 22, Variety has confirmed. While there appears to be no specific reason for the delay, it could be due to the alarming spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.K. Health Security Agency estimates there are 4,713 confirmed Omicron cases, with a current 200,000 COVID infections a day. The U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed the estimate in the House of Commons on Monday. A WWII drama by “Shakespeare in Love” director John Madden, “Operation Mincemeat” is...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Page Six

‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor David Gulpilil, indigenous legend, dead at 68

David Gulpilil, the legendary indigenous Australian actor who earned international acclaim in Paul Hogan’s “Crocodile Dundee” and Rolf de Heer’s “Charlie’s Country,” has died after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He was 68. The award-winning thespian’s passing was announced Monday via a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall:...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

