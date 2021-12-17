ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding rights abuses

By Alexandra Alper, Daphne Psaledakis
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IumC_0dOX7Ahn00

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies on Thursday, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's top two economies.

Blaming DJI and seven other tech firms for supporting "the biometric surveillance and tracking" of Uyghurs, the U.S. Treasury Department added them to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, barring Americans from trading in their securities.

Separately, the Commerce Department added China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a trade blacklist, restricting access to U.S. exports. It said such aid included "purported brain-control weaponry" without defining the technology further.

The department also added HMN International, formerly Huawei Marine, Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems, Jiangsu Hengtong OpticElectric, Shanghai Aoshi Control Technology Co, Ltd, and Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable to the list over U.S. allegations of acquiring, or attempting to acquire, technology from the United States to help modernize the People's Liberation Army.

The Chinese embassy in Washington called the actions "unwarranted suppression" that violated free trade rules, adding that Beijing would take "all essential measures" to uphold the interests of Chinese companies and research institutions.

"China's development of biotechnology has always been for the well-being of mankind. The relevant claims of the U.S. side are totally groundless," embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said in an email.

A DJI spokesperson declined to comment on the U.S. announcement on Friday, but directed Reuters to the company's statement when the U.S. Commerce Department put it on the so-called entity list a year ago for the same reasons. That step barred it from buying or using U.S. technology or components.

At the time, DJI said it had done nothing to justify the move and would continue to sell products in the United States.

U.N. experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's far-west region of Xinjiang.

China denies rights abuses in Xinjiang and has pushed back against U.S. "interference" in its affairs, vowing to protect its companies against U.S. sanctions.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said China is choosing to use biotechnologies "to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups."

"We cannot allow U.S. commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security," she said in a statement.

Thursday's announcement coupled with last week's investment ban on Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime could worsen already rocky relations between Beijing and Washington, despite President Joe Biden’s trying in a November virtual meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping to establish “guardrails” to prevent the two superpowers from sliding toward conflict. read more

Also on Thursday, the Senate passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Biden has said he will sign it into law. The bill would ban imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor.

SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

The investment ban, which will also apply to Megvii Technology Limited and Cloudwalk Technology Co Ltd, was first imposed by Donald Trump's administration and revised by Biden. It prohibits U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to the defense or surveillance technology sectors. It now spans dozens of companies, from China's top chipmaker SMIC to oil producer CNOOC. read more

All eight companies added to the list on Thursday are already on the entity list. The list has become a go-to tool for Washington in the U.S.-China tech feud. Suppliers to companies on the list must seek a special license from the Commerce Department to ship goods to the targeted company. The license requests face a tough standard of review.

Megvii said it opposed the U.S. Treasury's decision and that its inclusion on the list would not impact the company's daily operations.

Beijing and Washington have clashed over several issues, including U.S. criticism of China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and the Biden administration’s decision this month for U.S. government officials to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over rights abuses.

China’s telecommunications equipment company Huawei Technologies was added to the entity list in 2019. Submarine cable maker HMN Technologies was added later that year.

Washington has become increasingly concerned about security threats posed by the company's role in building undersea internet cables, which have far greater data capacity than satellites. Last year, it sent warnings to Pacific Island nations about HMN's bid to participate in a project to improve communications in the region, Reuters reported.

Beijing says it has no intention of using cable infrastructure for spying.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Michael Martina, Alexandra Alper and Daphne Psaledakis; Additional reporting by David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld, David Kirton and Brenda Goh Editing by Doina Chiacu, Frances Kerry and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Good Tidings For Alibaba And Other U.S.-listed Chinese Firms? Regulators Make Progress On Audit Inspection Talks To Avert Potential Delistings

U.S.-listed Chinese companies have been under selling pressure ever since DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Fears that the rest of the bunch could be forced to followed suit have soured sentiment toward these stocks. A recent statement from China's security regulator has served to alleviate these fears.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. EPA finalizes tougher new vehicle emissions requirements

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is finalizing new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. "We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Gina Raimondo
americanmilitarynews.com

US blacklisting popular Chinese drone maker DJI banned by US Army

The United States government will blacklist eight more Chinese companies reportedly involved in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims, including popular drone manufacturer DJI. Financial Times reported Wednesday that the companies will be placed on an investment block list early next week, which will prevent U.S. citizens from making investments in the firms.
MILITARY
CFO.com

U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Firms

The Biden administration has slapped an investment ban on eight Chinese tech companies, citing their support for Beijing’s repression of the Uyghur minority. The latest additions to a list of firms designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military includes DJI, which is the largest maker of drones. Under a Trump-era executive order, Americans cannot trade in the securities of companies on the list.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC7 Chicago

US accuses Chinese tech firms, research institutes of weaponizing biotechnology

The Biden administration has blacklisted and sanctioned dozens of Chinese government research institutes and private-sector tech firms, accusing them of weaponizing technology for use at home and abroad, the U.S. departments of Commerce and Treasury announced Thursday. In particular, the U.S. warned that these entities were working as part of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#U S Sanctions#Dji#Uyghurs#Americans#The Commerce Department#Hmn International#Huawei Marine
Android Central

Drone maker DJI faces more US sanctions over surveillance concerns

The U.S. Treasury Department has placed DJI and other companies on an investment blocklist. DJI is accused of having supplied surveillance technology for the Chinese government. The move comes a year after DJI was placed on the Entity List. The United States is making another move against popular drone maker...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Biden administration concerned about U.S. investments in Chinese tech companies with military or surveillance ties

WASHINGTON - Last year, a fast-rising artificial intelligence company in China won a little-noticed contract from a Chinese military academy to provide battlefield command software - technology that defense experts say could become part of the military's operational network. A few months later, Goldman Sachs invested in the Beijing-based company,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Washington Times

U.S. blacklists China’s premier drone maker, seven others over government ties

The Treasury Department on Thursday blacklisted eight Chinese companies, including global drone market leader DJI Technology, as part of a campaign to punish what U.S. officials say is corporate support for Beijing’s illicit surveillance of minority Uyghurs and other Chinese ethnic and religious groups. The Office of Foreign Assets...
FOREIGN POLICY
nny360.com

U.S. to blacklist DJI and 7 other China firms, report says

Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker and several of its largest pharmaceutical firms sank on Wednesday on fears that Washington will slap investment and export sanctions against more companies. Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. tumbled a record 25% in Hong Kong before paring losses, while Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. dropped 5% at...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy