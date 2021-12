Several years ago my son was diagnosed with a learning disability, dyslexia. Even though he is a very bright child his inability to read and write had a huge impact on not only his schooling but also his confidence. He would get frustrated with school work because he knew the information but was unable to complete his assignments. When he would sit down to read it required so much effort that he would break down in tears after reading a few words. Most days he would often admit defeat before even attempting an assignment because it was all so overwhelming. He desperately wanted to learn and participate in school but his brain wasn’t cooperating.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO