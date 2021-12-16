ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden EPA Commits to Overhauling Rules for Lead in Drinking Water, Concerns Remain on Timeline to Get the Lead Out

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced major funding and a series of steps to strengthen controls for lead in drinking water, prioritizing action in disadvantaged communities, but failed to deliver enforceable requirements that would fulfill President Biden’s commitment to solve the nation’s lead contaminated drinking water...

mynews13.com

Biden administration announces plan to replace all of nation's lead pipes

Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation's lead service lines.
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead-Lined Water Pipe Removal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Trump-era rule taking effect on Dec.16 to remove lead service lines from U.S. drinking water systems. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new regulation to speed up line replacement. The Lead...
Washington Post

The EPA’s rule to replace lead pipes shows how broken Congress is

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to require the replacement of lead pipes will improve the health of millions of Americans. It also shows how broken Congress is. Lead contamination has long been known to be unsafe for people at almost any level of exposure. That’s why the Clean Air...
Killeen Daily Herald

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to further lower lead levels in drinking water, the Biden administration on Thursday announced $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal and tighter lead limits. The new, tougher limits to be imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency...
The Conversation U.S.

The US is making plans to replace all of its lead water pipes from coast to coast

The Biden administration has released a plan to accelerate removal of lead water pipes and lead paint from U.S. homes. As a geochemist and environmental health researcher who has studied the heartbreaking impacts of lead poisoning in children for decades, I am happy to see high-level attention paid to this silent killer, which disproportionately affects poor communities of color. Childhood lead poisoning has declined significantly in the U.S. over the past 50 years. That’s largely due to the elimination of leaded gasoline in the 1980s and the banning of most lead-based paints. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that up to...
nrdc.org

DOE Finalizes Reversal of Trump-era Showerhead Rule

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy (DOE) announced a finalized rule yesterday that will ensure showerheads do not unnecessarily waste water and energy. The rule effectively eliminates an illegal Trump-era change that allowed for the sale of new multi-showerhead arrays for which the efficiency standard in place since 1994 would apply only to each individual head, rather than the array as a whole.
abc17news.com

EPA called on to lead tests amid Navy water crisis in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. senator is calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead in testing to determine whether it’s safe to drink water that the Navy provides to and around Pearl Harbor. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health’s analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to Pearl Harbor’s water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it. An EPA spokesperson tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the agency is providing support and not independently testing water.
foxla.com

$50B investment will address contaminants in US drinking water, EPA announces

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced funding that U.S. states, Tribes and territories will receive in 2022 through the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address key challenges like lead in drinking water and other contamination. According to the EPA, the funding, provided through EPA’s...
eenews.net

EPA to dole out billions for water system upgrades

States will soon have access to billions of dollars from the newly passed infrastructure package to begin upgrading drinking water and wastewater systems and tackle everything from lead contamination to “forever chemicals.”. EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a letter to governors across the nation today said the agency would make...
wpr.org

Wisconsin communities receive funding from Biden administration's new focus on lead drinking water systems

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Wisconsin Thursday to tout new federal investments to help communities replace lead pipes in drinking water systems. Vilsack visited a water treatment plant in the City of Bloomer, which will receive $27.6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development.
nrdc.org

NRDC: Restore Essential Ocean Protections in Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON - Senate negotiators have scrubbed language from the Build Back Better Act that would protect ocean waters, marine life and coastal communities from the risk of offshore oil and gas drilling. The language that was taken out would have ended future leases for oil and gas drilling in federal Atlantic, Pacific and Eastern Gulf of Mexico waters.
