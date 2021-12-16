Biden EPA Commits to Overhauling Rules for Lead in Drinking Water, Concerns Remain on Timeline to Get the Lead Out
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced major funding and a series of steps to strengthen controls for lead in drinking water, prioritizing action in disadvantaged communities, but failed to deliver enforceable requirements that would fulfill President Biden’s commitment to solve the nation’s lead contaminated drinking water...www.nrdc.org
