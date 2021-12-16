ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Internal Medicine Grand Rounds

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored...

Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands

Mercy Health’s expanded Fairfield Internal Medicine practice will open on Friday at its new location, 544 Patterson Blvd., in Fairfield, in a building that used to be a Planet Fitness. The hospital system invested $2.2 million to renovate the building. The expanded practice has 14,435 square feet and includes 30...
Nursing Scholarships Transform Academic Medicine

Our nurses across the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are at the center of every patient’s healthcare journey. From the operating room to the bedside, our nurses advocate for patients and their families, ensure the most accurate diagnoses, and coordinate care with a team of providers. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Froedtert Hospital Foundation offers life-changing scholarships for nurses, like Katherine and Madison, to further their careers.
Capital Family Medicine

Capital Family Medicine will see you and your family at every age. They are masters in treating the widest scope of health care needs. Choose someone you are comfortable taking into your confidence; and imagine them a part of your healthcare team for a very long time. Just in case you are wondering, family medicine practitioners are also known as family doctors, primary care physicians, primary doctors and general practitioners.
MHC Healthcare combines medicine with community

Over the summer, the MHC Healthcare’s Oro Valley Pediatrics location earned certification as a gold adolescent-centered health center from the Adolescent Champion Model. This certification, originally developed by the University of Michigan, drives health centers to develop environments and practices to better assist teenage patients. Since Oro Valley Pediatrics’ certification, other MHC locations are using the best practices as part of a broader trend of MHC Healthcare engaging and supporting their community.
Legacy in Medicine

Growing up, Dr. Amy Banks Freeman ’12 was surrounded by the difference that physicians make in their communities. “We can’t go out to dinner without someone recognizing my dad, who knew them for years or who delivered their baby,” Freeman says. “Seeing the positive impact he had on people’s lives was one of the main things that made me want to pursue medicine.”
Holy Cross Health Adds Internal Medicine Physician

December 10, 2021 – Nicole Nicome, M.D., has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties, as an internal medicine specialist. With more than 12 years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Nicome was...
Grande Rounds series off to a good start

The Grande Rounds health lecture series sponsored by the Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation kicked off the season on November 16 with a webinar to welcome everyone back for the season. Clinic physician Raymond A. James, D.O., and Clinic CEO Mark Driscoll, covered what to expect as our seasonal residents return to the Island. This webinar is archived and can be viewed at vimeo.com/647009215/9e2967ea4e.
Vermont internal medicine physicians urge Covid-19 mitigation measures

BURLINGTON (December 7, 2021) – The Vermont Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP), representing more than 400 internal medicine physician specialists and medical students in Vermont, urges Governor Phil Scott to implement evidence-based measures such as wearing masks indoors to prevent and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Vermont Chapter is part of the ACP, which nationally represents 161,000 internal medicine physician specialists and medical student members. ACP members are primary care and hospital-based physicians who confront COVID-19 daily and who provide care to millions of Americans with ongoing health care needs unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A fast track to practicing medicine

Jadyn Anderson is one of the busiest students on Union’s campus. The junior from South Dakota balances her studies with working as a physical therapy technician, founding and leading the pre-PA club, and organizing service opportunities as a Campus Ministries volunteer coordinator. “I’m a very driven person,” she said. “I like getting things done.”
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
13 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Below are 13 closures or service endings announced, advanced or finalized in the last two months, as reported on by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Mercyhealth...
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
