Before this year, you may have heard of the drug Ivermectin if you were unfortunate enough to have head lice. Or, you may have heard of it if you were a veterinarian working with horses. But recently this drug, of which there is a human version and an animal version, has been in the news because people are using Ivermectin, without any evidence, for the treatment of COVID-19. Doctors say not only is this NOT an effective way to treat COVID-19. It's incredibly dangerous.

