The new word of the week is striper, as in striped bass, as in those that have been swimming off our section of the New Jersey coastline. During the past few years, these fish have been swimming past our ports, well outside the 3-mile line. Right now, there is striped bass well within that magic boundary. Most I've heard of are being caught from boats, not from the beaches. That doesn’t mean some haven’t been caught, just that word of the catches hasn’t gotten out.

