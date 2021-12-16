It Was a Cool Year to Curb HFCs

We are in the critical decade for food waste action. As we progress toward our national goal to reduce food waste generation by 50% by 2030, despite navigating life through a pandemic, good work to reduce food waste continues. For example, this year ReFED published the Insights Engine, a valuable resource for food waste data and reduction strategies. NRDC was busy this year, working on many levels (federal, state, local, and household) and using all the tools in our toolbox (including research, policy advocacy, program development, and consumer education) to prevent food from going to waste, rescue surplus food, and compost food scraps. This blog recaps some of the highlights of our year’s work, along with other key developments in food waste.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO