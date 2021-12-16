ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 04/02/21)

If you haven’t listened to my show this week...

Variety

Variety Trending TV Charts of Most-Tweeted About Shows Debut

Variety Trending TV Charts from Twitter debuted on Wednesday, with “Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix), “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) and “Miss Universe” (Fox) topping this week’s list of the most-tweeted about shows across network TV and streaming. Variety and Twitter announced the charts earlier this year at Advertising Week New York. The Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter, detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of what shows are resonating across the country. The charts also allow fans...
Pleated-Jeans.com

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. — Hamilton Wright Mabie. Welcome to today’s Funny Picture Dump! If you’re new around here, this is something we do every morning. If you’ve been here before, you know the drill. We hope these funny pics help start your day with a laugh or two.
PopSugar

Please Enjoy the Pure and Utter Chaos of Taye Diggs's TikTok

You know the gridded chart that dictates whether someone's "chaotic evil," "lawful neutral," and so on? Taye Diggs's TikTok account would fall solidly in the "chaotic good" section. The 50-year-old actor just joined the app this week and is already serving up heaps of wild content that has me wondering where on earth his manager is. True to dad form, Taye clearly hasn't figured out how to add audio to his clips yet, so he's just filling the dead air with his own sound effects in the meantime — and I really hope it stays that way, TBH.
What Made The Redman & Method Man Verzuz Special | RSMS

Rock-T held it down for @DABRATTV in this #HotSpot, and covered a lot of stories, including what Redman and Method Man did to make their Verzuz a little different. Did you enjoy their Verzuz?? Full show: https://bit.ly/2QlJPkR. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MIX 107.9

Eric’s Funny Moment of The Day: Christmas Stress

Apparently there’s a study showing Men & Gen Z’ers stress the most about the holiday shopping? Well they haven’t Matt Harris! Check out the hilarious moment on today’s show and see why Ramona thinks Eric and other millennials should have more compassion about Gen Z’ers stress! L O L! MATT & RAMONA MORNINGS!  See you […]
sparklecat.com

Funny and (Mostly) Festive Outtakes

It’s looking a lot like Christmas around the outtakes these days! Like this one, in which I am surreptitiously giving Santa a raspberry. I hope she didn’t see this! (Yes, Santa was a woman this year!) Yes, I had more leftover outtakes from my Christmas tree session than...
Things Got Crazy When DP Sang E.U.’s “Da Butt” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Look at what happened at the StarDome when DP aka Damarcus Palmer did “Da Butt” by E.U..!! DP is the headliner for next week’s Comedy & Karaoke Night, so get your tickets to watch live on Looped here: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
BGR.com

Netflix’s insane new sci-fi action series is stirring up so much controversy

Don't Miss: Friday’s top deals: 200+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you won’t believe For as much as this live-action adaptation of a beloved anime was anticipated by fans, Cowboy Bebop looks at this point more like Cowboy womp-womp for Netflix. Based on the early reaction from fans, that is, as well as reviews such as one from our sister publication Variety that laments the series is just the latest example of “Netflix bloat.” Indeed, the early Rotten Tomatoes scores are pretty rotten. A 48% rating right now from critics, and a similar 53% aggregate score thus far from audiences. “Please don’t...
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
