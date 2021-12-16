Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 04/02/21)

You know the gridded chart that dictates whether someone's "chaotic evil," "lawful neutral," and so on? Taye Diggs's TikTok account would fall solidly in the "chaotic good" section. The 50-year-old actor just joined the app this week and is already serving up heaps of wild content that has me wondering where on earth his manager is. True to dad form, Taye clearly hasn't figured out how to add audio to his clips yet, so he's just filling the dead air with his own sound effects in the meantime — and I really hope it stays that way, TBH.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO