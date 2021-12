The company’s book value is growing but the price to book ratio indicates a bit undervalued stock with trading just 7% below its book value at the moment. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a typical mREIT with a relatively secure and stable investment portfolio. Their cost of capital has been rising for 9 months now but the management is more than capable of handling it with the current portfolio and the profit margin is not shrinking but widening. The 3rd quarter results were good and the dividend coverage is acceptable at the moment. TWO is yielding over 11% which is an eye-catching number for income-seeking investors.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO