Global markets have defied predictions as the U.S. Federal Reserve and several central banks worldwide are prepping to slow down monetary easing policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it plans to taper quantitative easing (large monthly asset purchases) and end the program by March 2022. Moreover, the FOMC members decided to keep interest rates at zero but expect at least three rate hikes next year.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO