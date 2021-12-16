First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope pledge

Pope Francis on Friday condemned "slavery" and "torture" suffered by people fleeing war and poverty, speaking at a prayer service for migrants on a visit to the divided island of Cyprus. "It reminds us of the history of the last century, of the Nazis, of Stalin, and we wonder how this could have happened," he said, stressing the need to "open our eyes". Francis was expected to take 50 migrants back to Italy -- a gesture that inspired dozens more to flock to the Church of the Holy Cross, some in apparent hopes that they too may get the chance to start new lives there. Christians from the Middle East, Africa and Asia filled the pews of the Nicosia church next to the UN-patrolled buffer zone that divides the Mediterranean island, a key destination for irregular migrants.

