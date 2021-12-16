Communications platform Dialpad valued at $2.2 billion after ICONIQ Capital-led funding
(Reuters) – Cloud communications platform Dialpad Inc has raised fresh funds at a $2.2 billion valuation in a funding round led by investment firm ICONIQ Capital, riding on a boom in dealmaking in the software and technology sector. The...
WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
Just last week, we wrote about how Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million on media outlets to promote his global agenda. Bill Gates is a busy man. When he’s not spending time on his Foundation that helps millions of kids in Africa and other developing nations, Gates is busy working and investing in global projects to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
Mobile bill payment application Papaya recently raised $50 million in a series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.
Papaya lets users take a photo of any bill, and the app's AI-powered 'bill understanding technology' pays the bill in seconds. The company says its goal is to help people spend more time on things that matter, by making bill-paying as painless and quick as possible. Papaya CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Ola, the Indian-based ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber, has generated a $500 million from investors, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) report from Reuters. The company first announced its intent to raise $500 million in July ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), according to PYMNTS. Ola is...
Bridgesplit, the first non-fungible token (NFT) financialization platform built on the Solana blockchain, announced a $4.5 million seed round led by CoinFund and Jump Capital. The raise also saw participation from Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures, and Rucker Park Capital, among others in addition to an impressive roster of angels including Anthony Pompliano, Packy McCormick, and Joe Montana.
Business communications service provider Dialpad Inc. is ending 2021 on a high, raising $170 million in funding at a $2.2 billion valuation. ICONIQ Capital led today’s round, which also saw participation from Amasia, GV, OMERS Growth Equity, Work-Bench, Section 32 and T-Mobile Ventures. The funding brings Dialpad’s total amount raised to date to $418 million.
(Reuters) – E-commerce technology startup Rokt said on Thursday it has raised $325 million in fresh capital in a late stage funding round led by Tiger Global that more than doubled the company’s valuation to $1.95 billion. The New York-based company’s series E funding round also saw participation...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
Artificial intelligence (AI) eCommerce technology platform Rokt closed a $325 million Series E funding round at a $1.95 billion valuation, with funding led by Tiger Global and participation by Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg. Rokt’s technology products work to boost engagement, revenue...
New investment to accelerate product development and expansion efforts for the advanced real estate AI investment platform, focusing on alternative sentiment driven data. Haystacks.AI, a data aggregation and intelligence platform for real estate investors, announced a $5 million seed round led by Streamlined Ventures and Colle Capital. The new funding will immediately accelerate the Company’s product development and expansion efforts for its REMaaS (real estate management as a service) offering as the flow of institutional capital continues to follow technology-enabled and data-backed investment capabilities.
a blockchain data analytics platform, has raised a $75 million Series B round led by Accel. GIC, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, and SCB 10X are among the VCs and angel investors who also participated in the round. This funding will be used to fuel Nansen’s next phase of growth and development, including hiring developers and research analysts, and expanding the platform’s features and multichain integrations at a global scale.
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco and Bangalore-headquartered startup’s $30 million Series B round. A number of investors including Qualgro, Lachy Groom, and Chiratae Ventures also participated in the round, which pushes the five-year-old startup all-time funding to $43 million. Firms, with so many divisions such as marketing,...
Back in April 2019, we wrote a piece titled, “Why Aren’t Women-Led Startups Getting More Funding?” The article was about a woman-owned startup based in San Francisco and how the founder linked her inability to raise enough funding to her gender. However, women-led startups are creating more jobs than ever. In 2017 alone, for example, more than 1.1 million women-led businesses generated nearly $1.5 billion in revenue and created more than 10 million jobs across the United States.
the payments platform in Latin America, announced on December 15, 2021 that it has acquired Remessa Online, a Brazilian Fintech firm that specializes in international remittance services, “in a deal valued at $229 million.”. With the addition of Remessa Online’s expertise and tech, EBANX amplifies its payments solutions...
Private investment into climate technologies is surging, but there's misalignment between where the money is going and areas with the highest potential for slashing emissions, a new report finds. Driving the news: PwC is out with a wide-ranging look at climate tech funding and deals. Venture capital and private equity...
Byju’s, currently valued at about $21 billion, is seeking a valuation of over $45 billion and looking to raise as much as $4 billion, the person said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak with the press. The startup, which was founded in 2011 and launched its...
Dialpad, the 10 year-old cloud communications and collaboration platform, has raised another $170 million, the company announced Thursday. The Series F funding round brings its valuation to $2.2 billion -- nearly double what it was after its Series E round last year. ICONIQ Capital led the funding round, with participation...
Repeat entrepreneurs Alister Moreno and Pablo Fernandez founded the company in 2018 with the intent of providing Spaniards with digital options when buying and selling their homes. The iBuyer model that had proven popular in the United States by the likes of Opendoor and Redfin is also resonating with Europeans.
Oracle Corp. is in talks to buy electronic-medical-records company Cerner Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could be worth around $30 billion and push the enterprise-software giant further into healthcare. An agreement could be finalized soon, some of the people said, assuming the talks don’t...
