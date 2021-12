Ninety-eight per cent of the US Army has met this week’s mandate deadline.Some 468,459 active service members have had at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 96 per cent – 461,209 – of soldiers are fully vaccinated.Some 6,200 soldiers refused to take the vaccine, 3,800 of these have provided medical and religious exemptions. The Army received more than 1,700 religious accommodation requests, of which 85 have been disapproved and more than 1,660 are under review.Those with no exceptions, who continue to refuse the shot, will be discharged. Six US Army leaders, including two two battalion commanders, have...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO