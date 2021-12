For more than 40 years, local community members and elected leaders along California’s Central Coast have advocated for the establishment of a national marine sanctuary. The first tribally nominated sanctuary, the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would preserve marine and cultural resources along 140 miles of Central California coastline, is estimated to generate $23 million in economic activity and create 600 new jobs, and would safeguard the Central Coast from offshore oil expansion and other threats.

