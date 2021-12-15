ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Charlie Russell

marshallcountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Charlie Russell of Ellendale was dressed in a soldier’s uniform from the...

www.marshallcountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
myalbertlea.com

Russell Roozenboom

Russell (Russ) John Roozenboom, age 70, of Albert Lea, MN died peacefully on December 5, 2021 at his home with family by his side. He spent a number of weeks at the hospital during Fall 2021 while battling various health complications from endocarditis until he started hospice care. Russ was happy to spend his final days at home where he was most comfortable.
ALBERT LEA, MN
thelickingnews.com

It’s a Charlie Brown Christmas!

The 2021 Christmas festivities filled downtown Licking throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 4. Vendors set up early at the VFW hall for the Christmas Bazaar, and most were ready for shoppers by 9 a.m. Santa Claus could be seen walking up and down the sidewalks of Main Street, and he stopped by the VFW and visited with children before moving on to his next venue.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
weta.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Linus reminds the Peanuts gang of the meaning of Christmas, in a beloved holiday classic. As Christmas approaches, Charlie Brown is depressed; he confides in Linus, who tries to cheer him. He visits Lucy's psychiatric booth, but she's no help. He tries throwing himself into the pageant, but it only makes him feel worse. Finally, he decides that they need a Christmas tree for their play -- but his selection leaves the rest of the group laughing. Then Linus reads his friends the story of the Nativity, which prompts them to work on decorating the humble tree and exclaim gleefully, "Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!"
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Log In#Local News#Candles#Ellendale
twincitiesarts.com

A Charlie Brown Christmas at The Dakota

Jazz pianist David Benoit, percussionist Dan Schnell, vocalist Courtney Fortune, and bassist Roberto Vally played the Dakota Jazz Club last night in Minneapolis, MN. Last night’s performance at The Dakota traces back to a television show from 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The music for that animated special – the first to be based on the Peanuts newspaper comic by Charles Schulz – was written by jazz composer and pianist Vince Guaraldi.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wkar.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Sun. Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1| Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy