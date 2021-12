SCM (25m) The biggest storyline to reveal itself in the official psych sheets for the upcoming World Short Course Swimming Championships is the absence of US backstroker Hunter Armstrong. Armstrong was originally named to the team to swim the 100 backstroke, having qualified for the Olympic Games in that event earlier this year. He does not appear, however, on the list of entries for the meet, which is set to begin on Thursday, and will not be swimming any relays either. Check out the full psych sheets for the meet here:

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO