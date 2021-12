A local non-profit is kicking off a series of holiday performances including one in partnership with Eva's Heroes. “What we do is an abridged version of the nutcracker and make sure that its sensory-friendly. Not too loud. We don't have any of the scary parts that are sometimes associated with the nutcracker, but we still tell the story,” says Katie Rodriguez Hall, Artistic Director for Alamo City Dance Company. "And we include our heroes in the storytelling aspect. So, you'll get to see them perform with the Alamo Dance Company in a few of the variations, in the family scene itself in beautiful ball gowns."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO