Report: NeNe Leakes dating new man three months after losing husband to cancer

Porsha Williams left Bravo to forge a new path for herself, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let some ‘Real Housewives’ shade get past her!. Porsha Williams may have left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s still in the mix! The Bravo star spoke out after the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip basically shaded her on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the episode host Andy Cohen asked the women — which included Cynthia Bailey, LuAnn DeLesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, and Melissa Gorga — who they considered to be “all stars” from different Real Housewives franchises. When Porsha’s name was brought up, only Cynthia and Kyle gave her the sign of approval.
