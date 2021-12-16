Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell ready for a remake

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft has announced that it has greenlit the development of a remake of its stealth classic, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. Announced on Ubisoft's website, the remake will be developed by lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, the developers of Splinter Cell: Blacklist. It will be built from the ground up using the Snowdrop engine, which is the tech being used for The Division games, the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, and Ubisoft's as-yet-untitled Star Wars game. STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl developer GSC Game World has announced that its upcoming sequel will be supported by a range of linked NFTs when it launches in 2022. While details surrounding the majority of these have yet to be shared yet, the studio has revealed information about one specific NFT which will come will allow the owner to become the "first-ever metahuman", AKA an NPC in the game. GSC Game World has announced the STALKER Metaverse will use blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of STALKER 2. Guy Beahm, known online as Dr Disrespect, is launching a new AAA studio called Midnight Society. Working alongside former Call of Duty and Halo developers, the new studio is taking a "community approach to game development" that plans to involve players and influencers at all stages of development. In a press release, we learned that Beahm co-founded the studio with industry veterans Robert "fourzerotwo" Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, along with support from esports entrepreneur Sumit Gupta. The studio is still starting up, as they are currently hiring for many positions. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO