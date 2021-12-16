ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronte and Austen treasures saved by national libraries charity

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of British literary treasures has been saved from sale abroad by a national libraries charity. Rare handwritten poems by Emily Brontë, works by Robert Burns and Jane Austen first editions are included in the collection. Friends of National Libraries (FNL) have raised over £15m to acquire...

www.bbc.com

