ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Warren Shines Spotlight on Stablecoins in Senate Hearing

cryptocoingossip.com
 1 day ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts remains skeptical on the use cases of stablecoins and decentralized finance due to issues with asset backing and the unregulated nature of the sectors. Stablecoins were the focus of a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee on Dec 14, 2021....

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Fox News

Elizabeth Warren's transformation to pure politician is complete. She's ready to run in 2024

This week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren finally buried her former persona as a law professor. In a transition that began in 2011, Warren has struggled with the demands of politics that often pit her against core legal principles. Warren’s final measure of devotion to politics came in her Boston Globe op-ed where she called for the Supreme Court to be packed with a liberal majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts 'brazenness' of lawmakers who flouted a federal law meant to stop congressional insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
CoinTelegraph

Senate hearing on stablecoins: Compliance anxiety and Republican pushback

On Dec. 14, the United States Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing titled “Stablecoins: How Do They Work, How Are They Used, and What Are Their Risks?” The testimonies, both spoken and written, focused largely on the last two issues, as anxieties over Know Your Customer compliance and the U.S. dollar inflation threat dominated the discussion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptoslate.com

Senator Warren calls DeFi the most dangerous space in crypto

Senator Elizabeth Warren in her recent submission to the US Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee has urged regulators to place a lid on the burgeoning DeFi sector by paying more attention to stablecoins. DeFi is the most dangerous space in crypto. While describing DeFi, the U.S Senator said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in fight over taxes

New York (CNN Business) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are in the middle of a full-scale Twitter war. Warren called the world's richest person a freeloader for paying $0 in income taxes in recent years. Musk responded with a series of personal attacks, calling Warren "Senator Karen" and claiming his income tax bill is about to be the largest in US history.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
cryptocoingossip.com

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Issues Crypto Warning, Urges Regulatory Action on Decentralized Finance

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is issuing a warning against a cryptocurrency subsector that she says poses a grave danger to the economy. Senator Warren says in a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on stablecoins that decentralized finance (DeFi) poses the biggest risk to the economy as it is largely unregulated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptopolitan.com

DeFi takes a beating at US Senate hearing

The US Senator feels DeFi is the most dangerous part of the crypto world. Sen. Sherrod Brown warns capitalists on stablecoin. The US lawmaker Elizabeth Warren censured decentralized finance ((DeFi). She expressed reservation on how a crash on stablecoin could impact a minor stockholder. During a panel session at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

'Senator Karen': Musk blasts Warren after she accuses him of 'freeloading'

Tesla founder Elon Musk tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she suggested he was "freeloading" and not paying his fair share of taxes. Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" this week. Warren, who has long been a proponent of the rich paying more taxes, tweeted out a story about the matter and used it to advocate for higher taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Financial Stability#Financial Policy#Usdc#Fiat
albuquerqueexpress.com

Senator urges reform to tax freeloader Musk, he bites back

Elon Musk dubbed Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) a ?Karen? for calling him a freeloader as part of her ongoing war against the ?rigged? US tax laws, after TIME magazine named him Person of the Year. "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Is DeFi Dangerous? Elizabeth Warren Thinks So

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has said decentralized finance (DeFi) is dangerous and that in this ecosystem "someone can’t even tell if they’re dealing with a terrorist.”. What Happened: Warren questioned Professor Hilary J. Allen of the American University Washington College of Law on whether a stablecoin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
decrypt.co

Stablecoins Neither Decentralized nor Transparent: Senator Sherrod Brown

Well, that didn’t take long. The amicable tone among crypto company CEOs and lawmakers in Washington last week has today given way to more of the usual intense stablecoin scrutiny. During a Senate Banking Committee hearing this morning, Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said stablecoins were neither decentralized nor transparent,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptopotato.com

Senators Slam Stablecoins in Latest Push For Tighter Regulations

Stablecoins are yet again under the spotlight as U.S. Senators launch an attack on dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies in their latest call to clamp down on the industry. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is leading the charge against crypto once again. In a video posted on Dec. 15, she said that stablecoins pose risks to consumers and the economy because they are “propping up one of the shadiest parts of the crypto world, DeFi, where consumers are least protected from getting scammed.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy