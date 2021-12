As the Federal Reserve keeps inflating asset bubbles this holiday season, gifting your loved ones some BTC doesn’t sound like a bad idea. On Wednesday, the United States Federal Reserve wrapped up its final policy meeting of 2021 by voting to keep interest rates at record lows. In doing so, the Fed set the stage for a series of interest rate hikes beginning in the spring, which will be accompanied by a more accelerated taper of its bond-buying program.

