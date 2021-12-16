Tether lauds Myanmar shadow government for making USDT an official currency
The stablecoin issuer called NUG’s USDT adoption a significant event that goes “beyond the potentials of cryptocurrency.”. Tether, the issuer of the eponymous stablecoin, has praised the decision of Myanmar’s parallel government, The National Unity Government (NGU), to use USDT as an official currency. Myanmar’s NUG...
The world’s biggest country will reach a crossroads on crypto regulation as it enters 2022. On Thursday, conflicting reports emerged in Russia on the state of crypto regulatory affairs. First, a report by Reuters indicated that the Central Bank of Russia is seeking a ban on cryptocurrencies, citing risks to financial stability and the exploding volume of transactions. If enacted, the move would align with remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, who stated that cryptocurrencies “bear high risks” at an investment forum in Moscow. The nation’s central bank is currently preparing an advisory report on the issue.
The economist’s remarks come as nations around the world consider how to control cryptocurrencies. Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has called for a global policy to be put in place that will regulate cryptocurrency, instead of banning it. Pitching for a global policy,...
The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in...
The opposition government is going against the rules of the current government. The government opposing the ruling party in Myanmar, the National Union Government, has announced that it has adopted Tether as its official currency. According to the statement by the party, the stablecoin would be used to tackle several transactions on the domestic front. The decision to move to the digital currency was adopted following a coup that pushed some of the politicians in the president’s cabinet out of power. The use of the digital currency is coming when the ruling government is still opposed to digital assets.
Myanmar’s effective government in exile supporting its ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has declared Tether its official currency. The National Unity Government (NUG) officially recognized the use of Tether in its fundraising for the campaign to topple the country’s military dictatorship, NUG Finance Minister Tin Tun Naing said in a notice posted on Facebook.
Myanmar’s shadow government has recognized tether (USDT) as its official currency - with plans to use the stablecoin to collect funds for a campaign against the country’s military junta. The National Unity Government (NUG), an entity set up by the supporters of Myanmar’s ousted prime minister Aung San...
We believe many of those inflationary developments should roll off in time. Inflation is rising almost everywhere, but so far, the overwhelming majority of policy response has been in the emerging world, and this is a reason we like some emerging currencies and prefer some emerging market bonds over others.
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup.Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10 months since the coup had “gotten worse" with mass arrests and violence against protesters. And he said the administration is also looking “very actively” at designating ongoing repression against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim population as a “genocide.” “I think it’s going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
MOSCOW — Russia announced it has won Chinese support for its demand of new security guarantees from the United States after a warm 90-minute video conference on Wednesday between President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Putin also said he would attend the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing...
The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
Nicaragua's Thedecision last week to cut ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target the island's diplomatic allies after it was excluded from a democracy summit hosted by Washington, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Nicaragua broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan last week,...
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will deepen economic ties with Lithuania in a "cycle of goodwill" as it faces pressure from Beijing, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday, after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation hastily departed China. Beijing downgraded ties with Lithuania in November following Taiwan's...
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
