ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Panic Sellers ‘Practically Giving Away’ Their Bitcoin to Wealthy Buyers, Says Devere Group CEO

cryptocoingossip.com
 22 hours ago

Nigel Green, founder and CEO of global financial advisory Devere Group, says bitcoin panic-sellers might be making wealthy buyers richer. According to Green, the sellers are “practically giving away” their crypto to the rich, who in turn use the accumulated BTC, as an inflation hedge. “Wealthy, long-term...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sun
Person
Nigel Green
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Coinbase Launching Retail Support for Altcoin That’s Surged 74% in Just Two Days

Coinbase is rolling out support for a crypto newcomer across its full suite of retail trading applications. The leading US-based crypto exchange says it’s adding Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. Early this week, Coinbase added DESO to its professional...
RETAIL
cryptocoingossip.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency when the market is uncertain, explained

Uncertain markets can be profitable when investors can stay in the know and have the tools to support quick decision-making. How can users take advantage of opportunities in an uncertain market?. Wallets that take out some of the steps in exchanging assets can help investors act on market opportunities quickly.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Group Ceo#Assets Under Management#Devere Group#Btc#Crypto#Arrows Capital#Eth#Microstrategy
cryptocoingossip.com

Six Crypto Companies Face Crackdown for ‘Irresponsible’ Advertising

The top advertising watchdog in the United Kingdom is cracking down on crypto ads that the agency says appear to be taking advantage of customer naivety. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s independent advertising regulator, slapped bans on seven crypto-related advertisements on Wednesday in a series of rulings.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Valkyrie’s latest ETF offering has exposure to Bitcoin

The filing specifies that Valkyrie’s ETF may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of Bitcoin mining firms, as well as up to 5% in the securities of pooled investment vehicles in the U.S. that hold BTC. Crypto asset manager Valkyrie has launched an exchange-traded fund...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
cryptocoingossip.com

Upbit crypto exchange’s blockchain sister firm raises $60M

Upbit operator Dunamu plans to expand its joint NFT venture with South Korean entertainment firm HYBE. Dunamu, the operator of major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, is progressing with blockchain development as its blockchain arm Lambda256 secured new funding. According to a Dec. 15 announcement, Lambda256 raised 70 billion Korean...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Biz: All I want for Christmas is Bitcoin, Dec. 9–16

As the Federal Reserve keeps inflating asset bubbles this holiday season, gifting your loved ones some BTC doesn’t sound like a bad idea. On Wednesday, the United States Federal Reserve wrapped up its final policy meeting of 2021 by voting to keep interest rates at record lows. In doing so, the Fed set the stage for a series of interest rate hikes beginning in the spring, which will be accompanied by a more accelerated taper of its bond-buying program.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Here Are the Top Five Altcoin Projects in Highly Undervalued World of Virtual Real Estate, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau says that he’s identified the top five most undervalued virtual land-based metaverse projects on the market. In a new video, pseudonymous analyst Guy tells his 1.7 million YouTube subscribers that Axie Infinity (AXS), a blockchain-based play-to-earn game where users can collect virtual real estate and creature-like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is first on his list due to its historical value.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Algorand, Solana, And More Lead List Of Biggest Losing Altcoins

Altcoins like Algorand and Solana have recorded some of the highest losses following the market crash. This has been apparent in the performances of these digital assets in the past week. While the market at large had experienced dips, Algorand, Solana, and Hedera had led the pack for the worst performing coins for last week.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Here’s why Bitcoin traders expect choppy markets for the remainder of 2021

Bitcoin price appears pinned below $48,000, leading some analysts to forecast “choppy” markets until Q1 2022. Inflation concerns and a general sense of trepidation about the future of the global economy continue to put a damper on Bitcoin and altcoin prices and currently the Crypto Fear and Greed index is solidly in the ‘fear’ zone where it has been parked since the beginning of December.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

Cryptocurrency has a reputation for being a volatile investment, with big gains and losses sometimes taking place in a compact time frame. But even with that understanding, two of the biggest players in crypto recently posted gains that were, in fact, too good to be true. Both Coinbase Global Inc....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy