BOSTON (CBS) – The state of the pandemic in Massachusetts was the focus of a virtual oversight hearing Thursday hosted by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. Steve Walsh, the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, called the pandemic’s effects on Massachusetts hospitals, “terrifying.” “As of Tuesday, there were 1,411 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago, there were 554. That is a terrifying increase in cases,” he told the panel. “Our frontline workforces are exhausted and depleted,” said State Sen. Joanne Comerford, who is co-chair of the committee. She said she got an email describing...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO