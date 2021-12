Adelphi students' commitment to civic engagement and service is well recognized. Gamma Beta Phi provides students an opportunity to be honored for their formidable efforts. The Gamma Beta Phi Society is a national honors and service society. Founded on the values of service, scholarship and character, it seeks to broaden members’ academic and philanthropic lives so that they may graduate ready to make a difference in the world.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO