Protests

Here's why we need climate protests: even if some think they're annoying

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few years have seen a surge in climate protests. From Turkey and Germany to the US, Australia and countries across Africa, local activists have fought corporate actions that threaten to destroy precious green space and accelerate global warming. Consider the protest march that took place in Glasgow...

