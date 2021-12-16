ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

How the arts can help us come back together again - podcast

dallassun.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we bring you three stories exploring how the arts help people deal with the challenges life throws at them. We'll hear about a photography project in Sydney bringing people back together as COVID restrictions lift, the importance of storytelling and humour in Indigenous...

www.dallassun.com

Dezeen

University of Melbourne presents 10 architectural projects

A Melbourne Soup Institute that explores the traditional "healing" powers of soup and a new design for a skyscraper in Hong Kong are included in Dezeen's latest school show from students at the University of Melbourne. Also featured is a new typology of sports architecture and a thesis exploring the...
VISUAL ART
NME

“We wanted togetherness and community”: how gigs came back with a bang in 2021

Full capacity live shows only returned to the UK on July 19 – but, remarkably, artists have somehow managed to cram what feels like a year’s worth of jubilation into just five-and-a-bit months. From the spell-binding shows put on in the capital by LA newcomers Gabriels last month to long-overdue victory laps for 2020 albums from Charli XCX, Biffy Clyro and Fontaines D.C it’s certainly felt like musicians were hungry to put on the best shows possible after so much time away from the stage, with some grafting away for weeks to put on the kind of pyro-filled, choreo-crammed spectaculars to celebrate their long-awaited return.
MUSIC
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed following COVID-19 concerns

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The finale of this year's 'Miss World'-- one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Miss World 2021 grand finale was slated for a global broadcast in Puerto Rico this week, but according to the official statement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Meet Maya and Oscar - the award-winning brother and sister who are both battling back from eye cancer

And what an inspirational pair they are as they have both won awards from Cancer Research UK. Maya was just two months old when she was diagnosed in February 2020 with bilateral retinoblastoma which is a type of eye cancer where both eyes are affected.Later that year when the family welcomed baby boy Oscar, he was diagnosed with the same cancer but in just one of his eyes at just one week old. He is now one year old.
CANCER
TheConversationAU

Fossil find reveals giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' were riddled with bone disease

Until around 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to Genyornis newtoni, a fearsomely huge bird weighing roughly 230kg – almost six times as much as an emu – and standing 2 metres tall. This giant, from a unique group of Australian flightless birds called the dromornithids or “thunder birds”, was among the largest birds that have ever lived. And then, along with many of Australia’s other “megafaunal” species, it disappeared, for reasons that still remain debated. Read more: New research reveals the origin of Australia’s...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia

Millipedes were the first land animals, and today we know of more than 13,000 species. There are likely thousands more species of the many-legged invertebrates awaiting discovery and formal scientific description. The name “millipede” comes from the Latin for “thousand feet”, but until now no known species had more than 750 legs. However, my colleagues and I recently found a new champion. The eyeless, subterranean Eumillipes persephone, discovered 60 metres underground near the south coast of Western Australia, has up to 1,306 legs, making it the first “true millipede” and the leggiest animal on Earth. Finding life underground In Australia, most species in...
WILDLIFE
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Hokusai: The Great Picture Book of Everything review – radical in every thought and gesture

Over the course of his long career – he was a master draughtsman at 12 – the Japanese genius Hokusai (1760-1849) was so prolific it seems absurd that the west knows him mainly for a single work, The Great Wave. His many thousands of images were treasured throughout Japan. For sale as cheap prints – the Wave originally cost no more than a double serving of noodles – and in bestselling volumes in city bookshops, they reached every corner of the nation through travelling libraries.
ENTERTAINMENT
Dezeen

Remembering the great architects and designers we lost in 2021

As part of our ongoing 2021 review, Dezeen remembers the architects and designers who passed away this year, including designer Virgil Abloh and architects Helmut Jahn and Art Gensler. Other legends who died in 2021 include architects Owen Luder and Paulo Mendes da Rocha and fashion designer Alber Elbaz. Here...
BEAUTY & FASHION

