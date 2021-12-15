ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Designing out loud

By Leslie Langnau
3dcadworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice and haptic feedback could ease CAD complexity speed design but is slow-to-market due to that very CAD complexity. You won’t be saying that to your computer-aided design system anytime soon. Even as Alexa and other speech-recognition systems have become ubiquitous over the past decade, voice-controlled CAD remains...

www.3dcadworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

How to Use Blur Tools in Photoshop: 3 Tips

Adobe Photoshop tools to create Image Blurs: In this step-by-step guide you will learn how to use 3 actionable tools to create beautiful image blurs. I think you will agree with me when I say: it’s hard to photograph interesting image blurs while there is a lot of action going around you.
SOFTWARE
Middletown Press

Make Your Design Stand Out with VectorStyler

When you're growing your business, you have to lean heavily into marketing and branding. That means pumping money and energy into design. Great design, after all, sticks out from the crowd and captures the attention of your audience. Whether you're working on ads, social media posts, brochures, or practically anything else, you need the help of a tool like VectorStyler Professional Illustration Software. It's on sale for just $29 (reg. $95).
SOFTWARE
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android TV rolling out Discover design to more TVs

Earlier this year, Google brought an updated Android TV interface that is similar to the Google TV UI. Now they’re bringing this Discover-focused homescreen to more devices and in more territories. It is still not Google TV levels of course but it is an improvement to the platform and is focused on giving users more shows or movies to discover and expand their viewing habits. Users in India, Brazil, and Europe are seeing this new interface roll out to their screens.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Software#Computer Aided Design#Design Technology#Purdue University#Cad#Spanish
Searchengineland.com

Google rolling out new Top stories design on desktop

Google is now rolling out a new design for the Top stories section in the desktop version of its search results, a Google spokesperson confirmed with Search Engine Land. The new design matches the design efforts of the mobile Top stories section that launched about two years ago. Google’s confirmation....
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Become an Adobe Designer with This 36-Hour Course

Think about your favorite brands. What do they all have in common? Well, a great product for one. But they also probably all feature great design and marketing. Giants like Apple, Spotify, and Instagram owe a lot to the power of design, not just in their marketing, but in the usability and attractiveness of the products they put out.
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

Innovative Robot Designs that prove 2021 has been the year of AI advances!

Artificial Intelligence has catapulted in recent years, and the advancements being made in this field make me feel as if it won’t be long before we have robots walking amongst us all the time! There was a point in time when the only forms of robots that we could see were toys or vacuum cleaners, or if we were lucky an AI-enabled lawnmower in some tech-trendy individual’s backyard! But we have come a long long way since then. From a basketball-playing Japanese robot at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics to a Doctor Octopus-inspired robot that harvests fruits – the potential and scope of robots grow exponentially day by day. The world at large is slowly moving away from the perception of robots as evil beings who want to take over the Earth, and accepting that they may have vast and undeniable utility in our day-to-day lives. Whether programmed for fun or functionality, robots are always intriguing to watch and examine! And, we’ve curated some really innovative ones that completely blew our minds away!
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
3dcadworld.com

COMSOL releases Version 6.0 and introduces Model Manager and Uncertainty Quantification module

COMSOL, the leading provider of software solutions for multiphysics modeling has released version 6.0 of the COMSOL Multiphysics software. The release introduces the Model Manager, a new workspace in COMSOL Multiphysics that enables efficient simulation data management and collaboration. Also introduced with version 6.0 is the Uncertainty Quantification Module. This is a new add-on product to COMSOL Multiphysics that uses probabilistic design methods to quantify uncertainty in analyses and predetermined safety margins. Version 6.0 further brings major improvements to the solvers with performance speedup by a factor of 10 in engineering areas such as heat radiation and models subjected to nonlinear structural material behavior. With version 6.0, COMSOL promises to boost the productivity of engineers, their teams, and their enterprises in the areas of product design, process development, and manufacturing.
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Reveals “Adran” Mesmer Robot Head, Boasts 22 Custom Servo Actuators

Engineerd Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot is set to make its debut next month at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, but the company is working on much more behind the scenes, including this “Ardan” Mesmer robot head. Despite looking like CGI, this head and neck boasts 22 custom servo actuators, running software from EA’s Tritium frame work running on x86 Intel NUC. Read more for a video and bonus.
ENGINEERING
Highsnobiety

Balenciaga Plans for the Metaverse & Digital Exploration

Balenciaga has been bridging the gap between fashion and the digital world for a while now, ranging from its video game-inspired lookbook to its collaboration with Fortnite. Following Facebook's rebrand to Meta, a Twitter interaction between the tech giant and the fashion house unfolded, leading fans to speculate that something might be in the works. At Business of Fashion's annual Voices conference, Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit confirmed that the label has big plans.
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Design Revealed, Check Out The Images

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications surfaced a couple of days ago, and now the phone’s design has been revealed. Quite a few OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders surfaced, and these seem to be CAD-based. The images actually come from the same source as the specifications. Yogesh Brar, a...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Brands from Ferrari to Nike rush toward 'metaverse' future

The metaverse vision for the internet is far from reality, but brands from Ferrari to Nike are already rushing in to experiment and build an audience, in part for fear of missing out. The clamor over virtual goods comes amid feverish predictions that the metaverse -- a virtual reality version of the internet -- will eventually replace the web of today.
BUSINESS
RideApart

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Designer Explains Development Process

After years of anticipation and numerous teaser videos, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 broke cover in December, 2021. Similar to the new Tiger 900 series, the heavyweight ADV platform now hosts five models split between two families: Rally and GT. Along with the new sub-ranges, the 1200 boasts a 148-horsepower inline-triple, blind spot detection, and Brembo Stylema brakes.
CARS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy