Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily

Locus of control is not a new concept. Since we’re leaning toward more mind, body connection, it’s fun to explore why you think and do certain things the same way when you desire another outcome. The concept was developed by Julian B. Rotter in 1954, and has since become an aspect of personality psychology. Since the pandemic, how have you coped with life and loss? Our locus of control says a lot about how we view our role in the world . When you believe you have the power to control your own destiny and determine your own direction, you have a strong internal locus of control. Locus of control can become very mathematical because it uses geometry.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO