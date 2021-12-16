Author Correction: Determinants of duck Tembusu virus NS2A/2B polyprotein procession attenuated viral replication and proliferation in vitro
Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-68271-0, published online 24 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1D where the label indicating "NS2B-Flag(14kDa)" was incorrectly given as "Myc-NS2B(25kDa).". The original FigureÂ 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected....www.nature.com
