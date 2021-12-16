ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Author Correction: Determinants of duck Tembusu virus NS2A/2B polyprotein procession attenuated viral replication and proliferation in vitro

By Bowen Jiang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-68271-0, published online 24 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1D where the label indicating "NS2B-Flag(14kDa)" was incorrectly given as "Myc-NS2B(25kDa).". The original FigureÂ 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected....

Nature.com

Author Correction: Lifestyle and mental health 1Â year into COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02702-4, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Funding section was incomplete. "Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg." "The project was funded by J-PAL North America. Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg.". Additionally, FigureÂ 2...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential effects of changes in cardiorespiratory fitness on worst- and best- school subjects

Correction to: npj Science of Learning https://doi.org/10.1038/s41539-021-00086-8, published online 1 April 2021. In this article there was an error in the data reported for "Change in learning time" in Table 2. This was reported as: Change in lowest GP: Î² = âˆ’0.16; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = âˆ’0.25 to âˆ’0.07; p = <0.001; Change in highest GP: Î² = âˆ’0.22; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = âˆ’0.31 to âˆ’0.13; p = <0.001. This has been corrected to: Change in lowest GP: Î² = 0.16; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = 0.07 to 0.25; p = <0.001; Change in highest GP: Î² = 0.22; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = 0.13 to 0.31; p = <0.001. The original article has been corrected.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mapping chromatin accessibility and active regulatory elements reveals pathological mechanisms in human gliomas

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23922-2, published online 15 June 2021. In this article the grant number ETIUDA UMO-2018/28/T/NZ2/00510 relating to Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology for Karolina StÄ™pniak was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Hanna Kranas. Present address: Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Aortic acceleration as a noninvasive index of left ventricular contractility in the mouse

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the values for echocardiography category were incorrect for "v'p (cm/s2)"Â and "v'm (cm/s2)". The correct and incorrect values appear below. Section of Cardiovascular Research, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, MS:BCM285, Houston, TX, 77030,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Flexible ZnO-mAb nanoplatforms for selective peripheral blood mononuclear cell immobilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72133-0, published online 14 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was funded by FundaÃ§Ã£o para a CiÃªncia e a Tecnologia through projects UID/QUI/00100/2019 and UIDB/00100/2020 to Centro de QuÃmica Estrutural, through research grants SAICTPAC/0019/2015 and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Functional characterization of a bioengineered liver after heterotopic implantation in pigs

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effect of biostimulants on the growth, yield and nutritional value of Capsicum annuum grown in an unheated plastic tunnel

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01834-x, published online 16 November 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incorrect. "The results presented in this paper were obtained as part of a comprehensive study financed by the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Faculty of Agriculture and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Action video game play facilitates "learning to learn"

The original version of this Article contained funding information in the Acknowledgements section that was incorrectly given as 'Swiss National Foundation Grant 100014_140676 (DB)' and should have read 'SwissNational Foundation Grant 100014_178814 (DB)'. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fatal attraction of Caenorhabditis elegans to predatory fungi through 6-methyl-salicylic acid

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25535-1, published online 15 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, which incorrectly read 'The artA-deletion strain produced about 6000 times more 6-MSA than wild type.' The correct version states 'artC' in place of 'artA'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Frontal increase of beta modulation during the practice of a motor task is enhanced by visuomotor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97004-0, published online 31 August 2021. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by NIH P01 NS083514 (MFG). Kinematic data were collected with custom-designed software, MotorTaskManager, produced by E.T.T. s.r.l. We thank Martina Bossini Baroggi, Giulia Aurora...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: High divergence of human astrovirus genotypes circulating in pediatric patients hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis in Chiang Mai, Thailand, 2017"“2020

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the percentage total (%) of "No. of HAstV co-infection" was incorrect. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, 50200, Thailand. Hongyu Wei,Â Pattara Khamrin,Â Kattareeya Kumthip,Â Arpaporn YodmeeklinÂ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insulin smart drug delivery nanoparticles of aminophenylboronic acid"“POSS molecule at neutral pH

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01216-3, published online 08 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Yong-Jin Kwon was incorrectly given as Yong Jin Kwon. In the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading 'Synthesis of PEG-insulin',. "To introduce diol groups to insulin,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The structural dynamics of macropinosome formation and PI3-kinase-mediated sealing revealed by lattice light sheet microscopy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25187-1, published online 10 August 2021. In this article Robert B.Â Anderson should have been denoted as a corresponding author. This has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF version of this article. Author information. Affiliations. Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, South Dakota School of Mines...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Acetylcholine prioritises direct synaptic inputs from entorhinal cortex to CA1 by differential modulation of feedforward inhibitory circuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25280-5, published online 16 September 2021. In this article the grant number 101029/Z/13/Z relating to Wellcome Trust for Jon Palacios-Filardo and Jack R. Mellor and the grant number BB/N013956/1 relating to Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) for Matt Udakis and Jack R. Mellor were omitted. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interfering viral-like particles inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication

Now, a team led by Leor Weinberger has followed this concept to design viral-like particles that can interfere with SARS-CoV-2 replication. Intranasal administration of these particles in hamsters reduced the viral load in the lungs, protecting the animals from disease. Importantly, these particles showed a high genetic barrier to the evolution of resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuronal Nsun2 deficiency produces tRNA epitranscriptomic alterations and proteomic shifts impacting synaptic signaling and behavior

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24969-x, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the data availability statement, which incorrectly read. 'The raw and processed mouse RNA sequencing data generated in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession code GSE165202'. The correct version adds, 'tRNA, YAMAT, and Ribosome' after 'RNA'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE

