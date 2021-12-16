Author Correction: Determinants of duck Tembusu virus NS2A/2B polyprotein procession attenuated viral replication and proliferation in vitro

Correction to: npj Science of Learning https://doi.org/10.1038/s41539-021-00086-8, published online 1 April 2021. In this article there was an error in the data reported for "Change in learning time" in Table 2. This was reported as: Change in lowest GP: Î² = âˆ’0.16; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = âˆ’0.25 to âˆ’0.07; p = <0.001; Change in highest GP: Î² = âˆ’0.22; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = âˆ’0.31 to âˆ’0.13; p = <0.001. This has been corrected to: Change in lowest GP: Î² = 0.16; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = 0.07 to 0.25; p = <0.001; Change in highest GP: Î² = 0.22; SE = 0.05; 95% CI = 0.13 to 0.31; p = <0.001. The original article has been corrected.

