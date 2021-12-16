ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iFabric Corp Announces Maidenform License Renewal

 20 hours ago

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ('CGP'), has renewed its license and distribution agreement with HBI IP Holdings Switzerland GmbH ('HBI' and Maidenform LLC ('Maidenform'). The agreement covers the...

