Public Health

A New Study Shows We Live in the Most Dangerous Places for COVID in the US

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in some of the most dangerous places in the country for COVID. Wallet Hub's latest report on the safest states during COVID has put Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all at the bottom. The website...

EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Wallet Hub
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Health
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
CBS New York

New Study Shows COVID-19 Pandemic Has Raised People’s Blood Pressure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Have you checked your blood pressure lately? According to a new report, blood pressure levels in adults in all 50 states rose during the pandemic. “My blood pressure definitely went up,” Ken Olivier said. And doctors say the 60-year-old isn’t alone. “Here in New York City, we’re seeing elevations of blood pressure across the board,” NYU Langone Dr. Lawrence Phillips told CBS2’s Alice Gainer on Monday. “I even saw it in myself. My blood pressure went up during COVID as well, and several of my colleagues said the same thing,” added Dr. Ajay Kirtane, a cardiologist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 14.4 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Washington. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 9, 588,422,575 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 179.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
WASHINGTON STATE

