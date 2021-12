Nelli Kim has been in the fashion industry for 20 years. But her journey to entrepreneurship began in 2014, on a volunteer trip to India. “I was really inspired by this idea of how can I do more and be of service to others, but doing what I know how to do. My gift is not to be a social worker or a doctor.” The retail veteran, who at the time was a VP and DMM of footwear at Bergdorf Goodman, followed that idea spark to first Anthropologie and then Caleres, where she began to learn about building and scaling a...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO