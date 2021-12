Is a certificate manager that enables companies to automate the entire process. Simplifies requests, authorization and auto-renewal of certificates. The idea behind certificate automation entails that the app can provide regular proof control of your domains to the Certificate Authorities that issues the Domain Validated certificates. Thanks to the app you can customize everything related to these requests, namely whether it needs to cover multiple domains, auto-populate the lists from the existing bindings in IIS or simply add and remove specific domains from a given certificate.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO