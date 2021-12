Elijah Brown signed his letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide today. December 15th is the first day that high school seniors can officially sign with their college programs. Brown is a 4-star tight end out of Dayton, Ohio. He is ranked as the 230th overall recruit in the country, the No. 8 overall tight end, and the 11th overall prospect out of Ohio, according to 247sports.

