(Greenfield, MA) – Students at Greenfield High School got a chance last night to share their views about the idea of returning a Student Support Officer to their school. A number of GHS students, many of color, told the school committee that they do not favor the idea of putting an SRO in the high school, a move the committee is pondering in the wake of a number of fights and other behavioral incidents which have resulted in 14 police responses since the start of the current school year. The committee has so far not taken any action on the SRO issue.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO