Keith Pepper Gives an Overview on Springs Publishing

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner of Springs Publishing Keith Pepper talks about their mission and...

Andrew O'Shea Gives an Overview of Wellspring

Founder & CEO of Wellspring Andrew O'Shea talks about products and services that Wellspring offers to businesses. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
UGA SBDC @ Gwinnett to Present the Following Business Seminar in January

The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center @ Gwinnett will. present the following business seminar in January 2022:. THIS TWO-HOUR PRESENTATION COVERS A WHOLE RANGE OF TOPICS INCLUDING:. • What is a Ghost Kitchen?. • What is it an option to consider?. • Components of a Ghost Kitchen Cost.
EatThis

Supply of These 4 Grocery Items Could Fall Drastically, Experts Predict

This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
#Springs Publishing
Andre Oentoro

5 content marketing techniques every business can use

“Content is king” is a phrase that is often thrown around in the digital marketing space, and that’s because content marketing is such a powerful tool. It can help to boost your SEO, promote your products, and position you as a thought leader within your industry.
Katha Blackwell Named Incoming CEO of Partnership Against Domestic Violence

Katha Blackwell has been named CEO of the Atlanta-based Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV) effective January 1, 2022. Current CEO Nancy Friauf will be retiring as of December 31, 2021 capping her 42-year tenure serving the metro-Atlanta non-profit community. About Katha Blackwell. After years of seeing women in her family...
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CFO Sees Robust 2022 Financial Outlook on Capital Markets Day

Delta Airlines CFO Dan Janki joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to talk about the airline's 2022 outlook on its Capital Markets Day as the travel industry recovers from pandemic disruptions. The airline projects a return to profitability next year despite the emergence of the omicron variant during the peak holiday season. Janki said that there had been no impact on domestic travel as of yet, but the company is remaining vigilant for any change. He did note that there had been some international fallout as countries implemented travel restrictions.
Georgia Public Broadcasting Receives $175,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

Atlanta, Georgia, December 16 - Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today it has received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create a new bilingual (English/Spanish) online simulation/game - Start It Up! - designed to allow players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business. “GPB is listening to...
Homrich Berg Expands Management Team, Adding Chief Risk Officer Kruti Bolick and VP of Operations Randy Schultz

Homrich Berg (HB) is expanding its internal infrastructure with the recent additions of Kruti Bolick as Chief Risk Officer and Randy Schultz as Vice President of Operations. The pair join the $10 billion RIA on the heels of its recent expansion in Florida, as the firm continues to build out its physical footprint in the Southeast region. Bolick and Schultz add new levels of expertise to the already deep management team to provide support and direction as HB grows.
Invest Atlanta Announce Development Team for 104 Trinity Avenue

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the selection of a development team for the City-owned site at 104 Trinity Avenue, SW—further advancing the One Atlanta: Housing Affordability Action Plan. The selected proposal envisions a mixed-use development with 218 residential units—186 of which will be designated for affordable housing. The Board...
Fieldpoint Private’s New Atlanta Offices Mark Next Phase in Company’s Southeast Banking Expansion

Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing private banking and wealth advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, families, and institutions, announced its expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia market. The full-service office, located in the heart of Midtown (1075 Peachtree St.), adds to the firm’s rapidly growing footprint spanning Greenwich, Conn., New York City, and Orlando and Miami, Fla.
Blank Family Foundation Appoints Two New Managing Directors

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has appointed two new managing directors to its leadership team. Daniel (Danny) Shoy, Jr., will join as managing director, Youth Development, starting Feb. 14, 2022. Elizabeth (Beth) Brown will join as managing director, Mental Health and Well-Being, starting March 14, 2022. “Danny and Beth...
ARTnews

APENFT Announces Winners of Competition to Support Digital Artists

APENFT Foundation, a marketplace for NFTs, recently held a contest for digital artists to explore the theme of “Second Life” in the metaverse, inviting artists to portray their dream lives and futures. The foundation selected 13 finalists. Each will receive a cash prize and work with APENFT partner LiveArt to develop their digital artwork, which will be featured through cryptovoxels in an online exhibition in January and will be available for purchase on the LiveArt platform. The grand prize winner, who will be awarded $20,000, is WMD Studio, with Infinite Falling, a digital animation depicting a nude human figure tumbling through space,...
Fresh MARTA Markets Receive USDA Grant to Expand Food Access in Metro Atlanta

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund operation of its Fresh MARTA Markets and expand the program to provide greater food access in DeKalb County. MARTA currently operates markets at West End, H.E. Holmes, Bankhead, College Park, and Five Points rail stations in the cities of Atlanta and College Park. The $851,677.10 grant will continue operations at those markets and pay for additional markets to be established at Kensington and Doraville rail stations next spring.
Delta to Welcome Chief Sustainability Officer

Amid the challenges of the pandemic, we have accelerated our efforts to combat the crisis of climate change and build a sustainable future for air travel – something that’s essential for Delta’s long-term success. As we move into the next phase of the recovery, we’ll be building...
Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

Executive Director at Georgia Council on Economic Education Mike Raymer talks about their mission to help K-12 teachers teach economics and personal finance in schools across Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Buys Strategic Advisory Firm MediaLink for $125M

The year is almost over, but there is still more M&A to be done from one of the top talent agencies. UTA is acquiring the media, entertainment and technology strategic advisory firm MediaLink, with its founder and CEO Michael Kassan set to become a partner at UTA. Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink, which will bring its 150+ employees to the agency through the deal. UTA acquired MediaLink from U.K.-based Ascential PLC for $125 million in cash, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. MediaLink will continue to be involved in the Cannes Lion festival, which Ascential also owns. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer...
