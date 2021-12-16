Keith Pepper Gives an Overview on Springs Publishing

Delta Airlines CFO Dan Janki joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to talk about the airline's 2022 outlook on its Capital Markets Day as the travel industry recovers from pandemic disruptions. The airline projects a return to profitability next year despite the emergence of the omicron variant during the peak holiday season. Janki said that there had been no impact on domestic travel as of yet, but the company is remaining vigilant for any change. He did note that there had been some international fallout as countries implemented travel restrictions.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO