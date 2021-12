The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. During open forum, resident Dennis Murphy addressed the Council about his new business. He and his wife are looking to open a commercial meat locker on Washington Street, next to Tim Pound’s repair shop. He said they will process up to one beef and two hogs per day from four producers. Because the City owns the property, a public hearing will be scheduled for the January 28th Council meeting before a purchase agreement can be finalized.

