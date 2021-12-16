ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

By Thomson Reuters
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. The approval by...

Reuters

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company...
Reuters

EU watchdog okays production capacity hikes for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU drugs regulator approved increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. Several European countries are battling soaring COVID-19 cases, even as regulators debate...
NBC News

CDC recommends people not get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna are available

People shouldn’t get the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The recommendation, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came hours after members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants approval to Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for use in adults

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Merck’s (MSD) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is intended to prevent pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. With the latest approval, the vaccine can...
The Independent

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna Inc. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.Kishida was believed to have asked Burla to speed up the supply...
Downward spiral of new car registrations in Europe slows – ACEA

BERLIN (Reuters) – The downward spiral of new car registrations in Europe since July is easing, industry data showed on Friday, with the number of new vehicles registered in November down 17.5% compared to a 30% fall the previous month. A global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues...
Reuters

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could get EU approval next week - FT

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine could receive approval from Europe's drug regulator next week and subsequently an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7%. A WHO approval could come once the health...
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
MedicalXpress

EU medicines agency backs two COVID treatments

EU regulators on Thursday recommended two new treatments against COVID-19 for use in the bloc. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Kineret, an immunosuppressive produced by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to treat inflammatory conditions, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure". It said also that GlaxoSmithKline's Xevudy...
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
investing.com

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose for adults

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s COVID-19 shot may be given at least two months after a first dose in people aged 18 years and older, as the bloc battles surging infections. The Omicron coronavirus variant is...
pharmaceutical-journal.com

NICE removes budesonide from recommended COVID-19 treatments

The inhaled corticosteroid budesonide should no longer be offered to patients with COVID-19 unless they are part of a clinical trial, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said. In updated guidance, published on 14 December 2021, NICE said there was “no statistically significant difference” in the...
Reuters

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has submitted an approval request for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
101 WIXX

Denmark approves treatment with Merck’s COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly. The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing U.S. drugmaker...
Healthcare IT News

EU analysis highlights digital health lessons from COVID-19

An EU analysis has outlined the effect of COVID-19 on healthcare systems in Europe and the role of digital innovation in building their resilience. Experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Observatory have published a set of 29 country health profiles, covering all EU member states, as well as Iceland and Norway. A companion report also highlights a selection of cross-country trends.
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
