ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gudjohnsen: The problem for Man Utd pair Fernandes and Ronaldo

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen believes Bruno Fernandes is too close to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Gudjohnsen has accused the Portuguese international of trying too hard to give...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Palmer scoffs at Ronaldo doubt claims for Man Utd boss Rangnick

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has rubbished claims Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo won't fit into manager Ralf Rangnick's system. Rangnick's appointment was met with concerns among some pundits for Ronaldo, 36, with the German typically favouring younger players to carry out his pressing style. "I just think it's absolute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ipswich name Man Utd coach McKenna as new manager

Ipswich Town have appointed Manchester United assistant first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager. The 35-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract to succeed Paul Cook at the League One club. The Northern Irishman was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching team at Old Trafford and stayed on after...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Elanga set to sign new contract

Manchester United are getting closer to resolving the long-term future of Anthony Elanga. The youngster has been mightily impressive, despite only being 19, and is already being admired by interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The youngster has played for the youth side, Under-23s, and the senior team already. Per the Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta defender Demiral: Man Utd alive in Champions League thanks to Ronaldo

Atalanta defender Merih Demiral insists Manchester United are only into the Champions League round 16 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. La Dea missed out on qualification after their final day defeat to Villarreal. “There's a strong bond between Cristiano and me," Demiral told La Gazzetta dello Sport of his former Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi shuts down Jan prospect for Man Utd midfielder Pogba

Barcelona coach Xavi has rejected the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba next month. Barca president Joan Laporta and agent Mino Raiola had a dinner meeting last week, where three players were discussed: Xavi Simons (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) and Pogba. Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, was also raised. Though it is the former three whom had the focus as they're all off contract in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Portuguese#Tribal Football
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos: PSG toughest draw we could receive

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has lamented PSG are the toughest draw they could've received. PSG and Real Madrid have be drawn together for the Champions League round of 16. Kroos said, "It is a very interesting opponent for the next round. I believe this is the toughest opponent we...
SOCCER
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy