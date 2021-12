A defendant who dies of natural causes while their appeal is pending no longer has an obligation to pay restitution to victims, the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Monday. Under a longstanding legal doctrine, known as abatement ab initio, a person who dies while appealing his conviction not only has the appeal dismissed, but the criminal case is wiped away entirely as if the person had never been charged in the first place. It was an open question, however, about what would happen to any restitution the defendant owed to his victims at the time of his death.

