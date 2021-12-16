ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse: Broja growing as player and person here

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton captain James Ward-Prowse is full of praise for Armando Broja after yesterday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Both players struck on the night. “I think he had a bit of a slow start but week by week he's gradually...

