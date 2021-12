Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $28. Support for DOT/USD is present at $26.1. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish as the coin is finding it hard to break past the $26 range. The cryptocurrency is still on a bearish slide after the price peaked at $54 on 4th November, along with the overall market being bearish. The price trend line has been downwards since then as the DOT/USD crypto pair has lost nearly 50 percent value over the last month. And according to the ongoing market condition, it seems like the bearish trend will continue for the coming days as well. But the $26 area seems like the DOT has finally found a floor, and this support zone is currently under test.

